Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. Has Simple Reaction After Lamar Jackson Extension

Odell Beckham Jr. previously shared how he didn’t receive any assurances that Lamar Jackson would be back with the Ravens, but Baltimore’s newest wideout was hopeful he would be able to team up with the star quarterback.

Beckham’s wish officially came true Thursday just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The Ravens announced they had agreed to a five-year extension with Jackson, who’s future was in question throughout much of the offseason. Jackson reportedly will earn $260 million over the five years with $185 of that fully guaranteed.

Beckham voiced his support of the agreement with a simple tweet that Jackson surely will appreciate.

“Truzzzz” is a phrase used by Ravens players as a way to show affection and trust between teammates, a mantra Jackson voiced.

Beckham and Jackson now will get the opportunity to build that trust on the field with the quarterback expressing his excitement about returning to the organization that drafted him in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Reggie Hildred/USA TODAY Sports Images
