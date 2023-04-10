How Red Sox Already Are Feeling Impact Of Trevor Story’s Injury Absence

The Boston Red Sox were on the receiving end of a 1-2 combo this past offseason, when Xander Bogaerts left in free agency and Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that’s expected to sideline him for most of 2023.

The blows didn’t knock out the Red Sox, thanks in large to Kiké Hernández’s defensive versatility and the arrival of Adam Duvall to bolster Boston’s outfield. But the effects already are apparent less than two weeks into the season.

For the Red Sox, in a perfect world, Story would’ve slid over from second base and replaced Bogaerts at shortstop. Story spent six years as the Colorado Rockies’ starting shortstop before transitioning to the keystone in 2022, his first season with Boston. While there were questions about Story’s arm strength even before the elbow procedure, this would’ve allowed Hernández — a super utility player — to stick mostly in center fielder, where he shined defensively last season.

Instead, with Story sidelined, Hernández was forced back to the infield, with Masataka Yoshida (an offseason signing), Duvall and Alex Verdugo drawing most of the playing time in left field, center field and right field, respectively. And so far, the results haven’t been great despite the Red Sox’s 5-4 record.

Hernández exclusively played shortstop through Boston’s first nine games. He’s made a Major League Baseball-high five errors while ranking dead-last among 25 qualified shortstops in fielding percentage and FanGraphs’ defense (Def) score. He’s 24th in defensive runs saved (DRS) and tied for 21st in ultimate zone rating (UZR).

Obviously, this is an incredibly small sample size. Better results definitely could follow as Hernández acclimates himself to playing shortstop on a full-time basis. But the early struggles aren’t lost on Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who offered a candid evaluation before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

“It’s moving fast on him right now,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “I haven’t talked to him, but I do believe that he’s forgetting that he’s probably one of the best athletes on the field and he’s becoming very robotic out there. And then after that, he has to rush into his slot and all that stuff. And that’s happened.”