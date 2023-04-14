Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Still Out For Boston

Masataka Yoshida will be out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Friday night when the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels kick off a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Yoshida, who also missed Boston’s final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with hamstring tightness, is expected to return to the lineup Saturday, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Boston’s outfield for Friday’s series opener against Los Angeles will feature Rob Refsnyder, Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo from left to right. Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo will start at shortstop and second base, respectively, with Hernández moving back to center field in wake of Adam Duvall suffering a fractured wrist.

Rafael Devers will bat cleanup Friday night, behind Verdugo, Justin Turner and Refsnyder. This marks the first time this season Devers isn’t batting second.

The Angels’ lineup, of course, is highlighted by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, two of the best players in Major League Baseball. Trout will bat second and play center field, while Ohtani will bat third and serve as the designated hitter.

Ohtani is expected to pitch Marathon Monday, likely opposite Brayan Bello, who will return from the injured list to make his 2023 season debut in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day matinee.

Right-hander Tanner Houck will oppose left-hander Patrick Sandoval in Friday’s showdown. Connor Wong will be behind the plate for Boston.