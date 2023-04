The Red Sox dropped all four of their games against the Rays on their AL East road trip down to Tampa Bay, and are now ranked in the bottom five of the MLB in team ERA. On top of that, the Sox currently allow a .263 batting average to opposing teams and have yet to see any of their starting pitchers make it to the sixth inning of a game.

