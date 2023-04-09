Red Sox GM Discusses Nick Pivetta’s Offseason Training Techniques

Red Sox general manger Brian O’Halloran joined NESN’s Tom Caron to discus Nick Pivetta’s offseason training techniques and how Boston’s pitcher had the drive to find a way to improve his pitching style through the use of technology.

Pivetta used the 2022 offseason to differentiate his pitching ability and improve his pitching techniques, specifically focusing reshaping the way that he throws his curveball.

