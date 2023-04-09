Red Sox Left Impressed By Big Boppers Rafael Devers, Adam Duvall

There were plenty of issues with the 2022 Boston Red Sox, but perhaps the most notable was their lack of pop.

Boston totaled 155 home runs last season, the 20th-best mark in Major League Baseball. Just a few seasons after doing record amounts of damage, Alex Cora’s squad was just an average power team. In a few short weeks, however, the 2023 edition of the Red Sox looks like they may have resolved that issue.

The Red Sox have launched 14 home runs through eight games this season, MLB’s fourth-best number. Who do they have to thank for the majority of those tanks? Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall.

Another day, another Duvy dinger. pic.twitter.com/HbIS6YeEpY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2023

Devers and Duvall practically beat the Detroit Tigers singlehandedly Saturday afternoon, combining to go 5-for-9 from the plat with three home runs — including a grand slam, two doubles and seven RBIs. They’re a dynamic duo, and they’re even impressing each other.

“I know he’s got some oppo juice,” Duvall said of Devers on Saturday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “If I could learn some of that, that would be nice. He’s such a professional at-bat. He’s never out of the at-bat, which is good, and he can always hurt you. It’s cool to see.”

Rafael Devers, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/7DCC7zQIaz — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2023

The duo are now 24-for-64 from the plate this season, totaling eight home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBIs, making them the first set of Red Sox teammates to each have four homers through eight games, per team statistician J.P. Long. Their power is something that’s noticed by teammates.