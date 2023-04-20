Red Sox Make Roster Move Before Series Finale Against Twins

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez proved to encounter a revolving door when he made his first foray into the big leagues.

Valdez, who was promoted and made his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday, was sent back down to Triple-A Worcester after Boston’s 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, per a team release Thursday morning. A roster spot was needed for the return of Yu Chang, whose placement on the paternity list Wednesday allowed Valdez to receive his first taste of the majors.

The Red Sox received a mixed bag from Valdez in his Boston debut. The 24-year-old went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in the middle game against the Twins, but he also committed an error at second base. Nonetheless, Alex Cora liked what he saw from Valdez, whose “bat is going to play in the big league level,” if you ask the Red Sox manager.

As for Chang, he’ll be back in the Boston starting lineup Thursday afternoon after a short-lived stint on the paternity list. The 27-year-old will play shortstop and bat ninth as the Red Sox try to win the series against the Twins.

NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.