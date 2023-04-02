Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Specific Aspect Of Boston’s Offense

The Red Sox have scored nine runs in three consecutive games to start their 2023 campaign, marking the first time Boston’s offense has accomplished the feat in franchise history. That production at the plate propelled the Red Sox to a 9-5 series-clinching victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, to no surprise, is liking just about everything he’s seeing from the group. But Cora specifically stressed how the number of quality at-bats has been impressive given that they’re coming from all over the lineup.

“We’re going to put the ball in play,” Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Today wasn’t the greatest day for exit velocity, but we put the ball in play what it matters. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. That’s why we bunted early in the game just to add on, trusting, that we will put it in play.

“The quality of the at-bats, the guys that we have. … From top to bottom, we believe we’re gonna put pressure on the opposition,” Cora continued. “There’s certain days that isn’t going to work, but we will grind and do what we’ve done over the weekend.”

Boston has scored 27 runs on 36 hits with a team average of .327. Against the Orioles on Sunday, the Red Sox received multiple hits from the red-hot Adam Duvall (3-for-5), Masataka Yoshida (2-for-4), Rafael Devers (2-for-5), Alex Verdugo (2-for-4) and Kiké Hernández (2-for-4). The team now has combined for 14 extra-base hits and five home runs.

“We got a complete team and we’re going to use them,” Cora said. “We’re gonna pinch-hit for people, bunt, try to run the bases well.”

Cora added: “From top to bottom, I think the quality of the at-bats have been great.”