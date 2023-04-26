Red Sox Notes: Boston Looking At Positives Following Road Trip

The Red Sox weren’t at their best Wednesday afternoon, but manager Alex Cora is opting to look at the bright side with his team getting a day off before returning to Fenway Park.

Boston dropped the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Red Sox came into Wednesday having won three series in a row, but they were unable to secure a fourth straight.

Tanner Houck’s form dipped, and he suffered his first loss of the season. The right-hander had two strikeouts and two walks in five innings, and Houck gave up four runs off seven hits.

“… I think overall, it was five good innings, threw a lot of strikes, quality stuff,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Some days are gonna be like that. The bottom part of the lineup did an outstanding job getting on base and scoring and put us in a bad spot.”

Boston was 10-9 through a 19-game stretch without a day off. It had a team batting average of .250 with a plus-8 run differential, according to NESN’s postgame coverage. The starters had a 5.89 ERA, and the bullpen had a 3.71 ERA.

“It was a good road trip,” Cora said. “We went there and that’s a pretty good team in Milwaukee. And this is a good team. We split on the road. Now we go home, just keep playing good baseball.”

On the state of the American League East, Cora added: “We’ve been here since 2018, and every team now has taken a step forward. And hopefully, we’re there too. Toronto is great, they have a good team. New York is a good team, and the (Tampa Bay) Rays are great. Just gotta keep grinding. It’s 162, and I think we’ve done an outstanding job in 19 straight games. …”