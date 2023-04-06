Red Sox Notes: Why Alex Cora Dropped Comical ‘Dodgeball’ Quote To Chris Sale

Red Sox manager Alex Cora couldn’t help but make a joke after starting pitcher Chris Sale opened Boston’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers by throwing eight consecutive balls in the first inning.

Sale told reporters it was “definitely interesting” and said he’s not sure its ever happened in his baseball career.

Cora’s reaction, though, was a bit more movie-theater quality. Cora told reporters after Boston’s eventual 6-3 victory how he made reference to the movie “Dodgeball” after Sale walked off the mound following a scoreless first inning.

“That’s a bold strategy, Cotton,” was the quote referenced by the Red Sox skipper.

“That’s a tough way to start this, (eight) balls in a row and then you do that,” Cora explained with a smirk, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He was close to the strike zone, just missing. I think he made some adjustments throughout. I think we talked before the game it’s kind of like step by step. He threw a pitch there down and in, maybe we’ll look back and we don’t want to do that. But overall a good one.”

Sale bounced back both from his eight consecutive balls Thursday as well as his first embarrassing start of the season last week. He limited the Tigers to three runs on four hits and struck out seven in five innings. Both Sale and Cora referred to it as a “step in the right direction.”

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Tigers: