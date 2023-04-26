Red Sox Reliever Calls Out Baltimore Fans For ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Actions

The Red Sox won the middle contest of their three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore, but Tuesday was an otherwise difficult night at the office for several members of Boston’s bullpen.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Tuesday night, after Boston’s 8-6 victory, that many Red Sox relievers weren’t happy with security near the visitors’ bullpen at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

“A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on,” Bradford wrote in a tweet. “More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen.”

Many of the Red Sox relievers were not happy with security out near the visitors' bullpen tonight. A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on. More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 26, 2023

Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier, who pitched parts of four seasons with Baltimore from 2017 to 2020, expounded upon the scene before Wednesday’s series finale, voicing his displeasure with the two alleged incidents that involved separate individuals.

“Completely inappropriate,” Bleier told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “I played here and that’s not the fan base I remember. It was something I’ve never seen before.”

Tuesday’s attendance was listed at 14,343. So, of course, we’re talking about a few bad eggs. But the location of the bullpens in Baltimore definitely makes it easy for fans to heckle opposing players. And the folks in question evidently took things to another level.