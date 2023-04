The Red Sox earned their first series sweep of the 2023 season after winning 4-1 against the Tigers on Sunday. However, even though Boston just won three-straight games, there is some concern around the clubhouse after outfielder Adam Duvall left the game late in the ninth inning after he appeared to injure his left wrist.

