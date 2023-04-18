Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Christian Vázquez Returns To Boston

Christian Vázquez returns to Fenway Park on Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox welcome the Minnesota Twins to town for the start of a three-game series.

Vázquez, selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft, spent nine years in Boston before a midseason trade to the Houston Astros last August. The veteran catcher signed with Minnesota over the MLB offseason after winning the 2022 World Series with Houston. This marks his first trip to Fenway Park as a visiting player.

“It’s weird,” Vázquez told reporters before the series opener, per NESN’s Tom Caron.

Vázquez and company will face Chris Sale, who’s making his fourth start of 2023. Sale was roughed up his last time out, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings while suffering the loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. He has surrendered five home runs in 12 innings, ballooning his ERA to 11.25.

Sale won’t have much margin for error Tuesday, as he’ll be opposed by Sonny Gray, who’s been excellent for the Twins this season. Gray’s 0.53 ERA in 17 innings is tops among all qualified MLB starters.

Alex Verdugo will lead off for the Red Sox after sitting to begin Monday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Rafael Devers will occupy the No. 2 spot in the order, with Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida batting third and fourth, respectively.

Jarren Duran will join Verdugo and Yoshida in Boston’s outfield, marking his second consecutive start after being recalled Monday from Triple-A Worcester. Duran will bat eighth and play center field, with Yu Chang playing shortstop and rounding out the lineup.