Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Kiké Hernández, Adam Duvall Return

The Red Sox have a chance to get back in the win column Thursday when they begin a new series against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Boston looks to bounce back from a sweep by the Pittsburgh Pirates while Detroit took two of three from the Houston Astros before playing its first series at home this season.

Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox as he looks to overcome his first start against the Baltimore Orioles in which he gave up seven earned runs in three innings. He’ll oppose Spencer Turnbull, who had a similar first start to Sale but lasted 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs.

Kiké Hernández and Adam Duvall return to the lineup after getting Wednesday off and will bat ninth and fifth, respectively.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 12 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-4)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, C

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, SS