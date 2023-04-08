Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Triston Casas Sits

The Red Sox are back in action Saturday after a day off, and they’ll be looking for their second win in a row against the Tigers.

Tanner Houck will be the man on the mound for Boston as it hopes to secure its second series win of the 2023 Major League Baseball season with a victory over Detroit, which will lean on Joey Wentz to get it back on track.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will shake things around Saturday, going back to a lineup used against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. Rob Refsnyder gets the leadoff spot in the order and will command left field. Masataka Yoshida shifts to designated hitter, which leaves Justin Turner at first base with Triston Casas getting a game off. Connor Wong will be the backstop for Houck in place of Reese McGuire.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-4)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (1-0, 5.40 ERA)