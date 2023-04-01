Red Sox Wrap: Adam Duvall Plays Hero, Lifts Boston To Walk-Off Win

The Boston Red Sox pulled off a thrilling rally and recorded a 9-8 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox improved 1-1, while the Orioles fell to 1-1.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It felt like déjà vu for the Red Sox with the game playing out similarly to their season-opening loss to the Orioles.
But this time, the Red Sox rewrote the ending, thanks to a gift from Baltimore.
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, things looked over when Masataka Yoshida lifted a routine fly ball to left field. But Ryan McKenna inexplicably dropped the ball to give the Red Sox new life.
And Adam Duvall made the most of it, belting a two-run home run off Orioles closer Felix Bautista just over the Green Monster to give Boston its first win of the season.
The starting pitching isn’t there right now for the Red Sox, but the offense sure is. And it’s a small sample size, but the Red Sox have proven to be a resilient bunch through two games this season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Duvall came through with the biggest hit of the game and swatted his first home run in a Red Sox uniform in the third inning. He also added a ground-rule double in the seventh as he finished a single short of the cycle by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
— Rafael Devers added to the offensive attack for the Red Sox with three hits and also made a tremendous defensive play to complete his performance.
— Austin Hays matched Adley Rutschman from Opening Day as the Orioles right fielder was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and a solo home run. Hays also recorded a stolen base.
