Red Sox Wrap: Adam Duvall Plays Hero, Lifts Boston To Walk-Off Win

The Boston Red Sox pulled off a thrilling rally and recorded a 9-8 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improved 1-1, while the Orioles fell to 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It felt like déjà vu for the Red Sox with the game playing out similarly to their season-opening loss to the Orioles.

But this time, the Red Sox rewrote the ending, thanks to a gift from Baltimore.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, things looked over when Masataka Yoshida lifted a routine fly ball to left field. But Ryan McKenna inexplicably dropped the ball to give the Red Sox new life.

And Adam Duvall made the most of it, belting a two-run home run off Orioles closer Felix Bautista just over the Green Monster to give Boston its first win of the season.