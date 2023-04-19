Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Walk-Off In Tenth Gives Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox opened a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in thrilling fashion, walking things off with a 5-4 win in extra innings at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox improved to 9-9 on the season, while the Twins dropped to 10-7.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox started to celebrate in the bottom of the tenth when Alex Verdugo sliced the ball down the right field line, as the light show started and Dirty Water was playing.
Then things went silent.
The play looked as though it was foul and Boston wasn’t sure if they had a walk off or not, with Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli having the play reviewed. After a far too lengthy review, the play was ruled fair, with Boston pulling out the win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Verdugo was 3-for-5 from the plate with a double, a walk and the walk-off hit.
— Chris Sale pitched six solid innings, striking out 11 batters, walking one and allowing one run on three hits.
— Rafael Devers had another strong night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
WAGER WATCH
