Red Sox Wrap: Starting Pitching Woes Continue To Doom Boston

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series opener to the Cleveland Guardians, leaving Fenway Park with a 5-2 loss Friday night.

Boston fell to 13-14 on the campaign, while Cleveland improved to 13-13.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox’s lack of consistent starting pitching is starting to catch up to them.

Nick Pivetta was the latest starter to dig Boston into a hole, giving up four earned runs on five hits across five innings pitched. Was it a catastrophic performance? No. Was it good enough to keep the Red Sox in the fight throughout the middle innings? No.

Though the start wasn’t so terrible, it did push the Red Sox’s team ERA among starters to an abysmal 6.44, the second worst mark in the majors. In 130 innings pitched, Boston’s starters have allowed 93 earned runs, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.

In another troubling trend, the Guardians started things off with two runs in the first inning. They were the 26th and 27th runs allowed in the first inning, bringing Boston’s team ERA to 9.00, the second worst in the majors. On the flip side in this game, Shane Bieber allowed just two runs across seven dominant innings in which he struck out just four.