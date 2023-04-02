Red Sox’s Adam Duvall Notches Franchise Record In Debut Series

Adam Duvall needed just three games in a Boston Red Sox uniform before raising eyebrows in the batter’s box.

The 34-year-old veteran was vital during the Red Sox slugfest with the Baltimore Orioles to begin the 2023 season, which ended in a 2-1 series win following Boston’s 9-5 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday.

So far, Duvall is 8-for-14 with two home runs, three doubles, and one triple, driving in eight RBIs while striking out just three times. That dominant showing at the plate gave Duvall a .571 batting average and a .600 on-base percentage to kick off his 10th big league campaign.

It also placed Duvall’s name in the franchise history books as the Red Sox center fielder notched a few records during Boston’s opening series.

Duvall topped a trio of former Red Sox alumni — Gape Kapler (2003), Cliff Floyd (2002) and José Offerman (1999) — becoming franchise leader in extra-base hits through the first three games played with Boston, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

Adam Duvall just can't stop hitting. pic.twitter.com/p0Pej1cp0b — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2023

During the offseason, the Red Sox signed Duvall on the open market, adding the 2016 All-Star on a one-year deal worth $7 million.