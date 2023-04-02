Red Sox’s Chris Sale ‘Embarrassed’ After Rough Outing Vs. Orioles

There was plenty of build up to Chris Sale stepping on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Riddled with injuries over the last three seasons, it was Sale’s first start at Fenway Park since October of 2021. But the highly anticipated outing quickly lost its luster with the Orioles’ bats roughing up Sale.

The lanky lefty gave up two home runs in the opening frame and only lasted three innings, in which he allowed seven runs on seven hits to go along with six strikeouts and two walks.

It was a disappointing performance to say the least and nobody was harder on Sale than himself.

“I left them completely out to dry tonight,” Sale told reporters following Boston’s thrilling 9-8 walk-off win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That was about as embarrassed that I’ve ever been on a baseball field. … I was out there throwing batting practice.”

The Orioles were on Sale from the outset, as Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays both took him deep to stake Baltimore to a 3-0 lead before the Red Sox even came up to bat.

The 12-year pro surrendered four more runs in the fourth inning, with Cedric Mullins providing the biggest blow with a three-run home run to center field. Sale, who turned 34 on Opening Day, felt like the Orioles “were waiting for” all of his pitches.