Red Sox’s James Paxton Takes Positive Step In Recovery

James Paxton continued his rehab and made a positive step Friday night as he works his way back to the Boston Red Sox.

The pitcher tossed 3 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits, two walks and struck out six in his start for the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. It was a positive outing for Paxton, who has yet to pitch for the Red Sox since signing with the team during the 2022 offseason.

“It was a step in the right direction,” Paxton told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Katie Morrison-O’Day. “Fastball felt good. I still need to dial in the breaking balls a little bit.”

Paxton reached 97 mph and now has two rehab appearances under his belt. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters at Fenway Park that Friday wouldn’t be his final one. The Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo reported that Paxton still has “more progress” to make before they decide to activate him to the roster.

And Paxton seems to be in agreement with his manager.

“I feel like I need another game or two just to tighten things up,” Paxton told reporters, per Morrison-O’Day. “It’s been a long time since I’ve competed, but it feels good to be out there. I felt like I really made some good steps in the right direction (Friday), so I’m just looking to continue to do that.”

Paxton last pitched in a Major League Baseball game in 2021 when he made only one appearance for the Seattle Mariners before undergoing Tommy John surgery. When he signed with the Red Sox the following offseason, it never was a guarantee he’d pitch, but he was on track to return before being shut down in the summer with a Grade 2 lat strain.