Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Gives Rough Boston/Los Angeles Take

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen is new to Boston, so he’s still getting used to knowing what he can and can’t say around these parts.

Jansen, after spending the first 12 years of his Major League Baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finally moved on two join the Atlanta Braves last offseason. One year later, he agreed to terms with the Red Sox to solidify the back end of their bullpen. Despite being two years removed from his original MLB home, the 35-year-old still has ties to LA.

“Sorry, the Lakers,” Jansen said when asked by Christopher Smith of MassLive who his favorite sports team was. “Hey, I’m a Shaq fan. … That’s when I started watching basketball, with Shaq and Penny (Hardaway) with the Magic. And when he got traded, then I became a Lakers fan.”

Jansen had some other… interesting answers in his Q&A with Smith, which you can read here.

Boston fans undoubtedly won’t be thrilled with the revelation, but it makes sense. Not only did Jansen grow up rooting for one of the greatest Lakers of all time, he also made his home in Los Angeles for more than a decade.

He’ll just have to hold a recent promise if he wants to keep Boston in his good graces.