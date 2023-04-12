Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Gives Blunt Response To Hitting Slump

Kiké Hernández has had a rough go at the plate, as have the Boston Red Sox, who dropped their second straight game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night to begin their four-game series.

This time, while not shut out like Monday night, the Red Sox were limited to just two runs off six hits, giving Boston eight hits, including just one extra-base hit, with 13 stranded men on base through 18 innings against the Rays. That’s a noteworthy drop for a Red Sox lineup that averaged over six runs through their first nine games before arriving at Tropicana Field.

Hernández, who has also battled through some early defensive struggles at shortstop, went 0-for-5 in the 7-2 loss, dropping his batting average to .083, hitless in his last eight games.

“I don’t really have much other than I’ve (expletive), that’s it,” Hernández told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… We’re kind of flat. I don’t know if it was from the night before or what, but we didn’t really have it today. Score two runs in two games, it’s tough to win like that. We just need to do a better job of putting together good at-bats and keeping the line moving and getting big hits.”

Hernández’s cold slump puts the 31-year-old at 0 for his last 27 at-bats, drawing just four walks while striking out 11 times through the stretch. He’s also made five errors at shortstop in his first 37 defensive chances at shortstop.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed his plan to possibly give Hernández a day off for Wednesday night’s Game 3 contest with Tampa Bay. Cora chalked up the game plan to getting more left-handed hitters inserted in the lineup, going up against Rays right-hander Taj Bradley.

“One of them two is gonna get an off-day tomorrow. So, (Christian) Arroyo and Kiké,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “One of the two. … I do believe with the pitch clock, and I think talking about it right now, it really doesn’t matter. We used to it. We making adjustments and everybody is.”