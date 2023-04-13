Red Sox’s Triston Casas Yells, Flips Bat After 14-Pitch Walk

Triston Casas continues to be unapologetically himself.

The Red Sox first baseman never has shied away from showing his true personality — from sunbathing before games and wearing nail polish — and that trend continued during Boston’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning at Tropicana Field, Casas came to the plate with runners on first and second. What followed next was an incredibly patient 14-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk to load the bases.

It was an impressive showing by the rookie, but it was what Casas did immediately after that caught the attention of Red Sox fans.

Once ball four was called, Casas let out a yell, flipped his bat and took his base.

Triston Casas lets out a yell and bat flips after a 14-pitch walk pic.twitter.com/gTQKxJuJly — Talkin? Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2023

Casas didn’t end up scoring in the inning, but the Red Sox did take a 2-1 lead before it came to an end.