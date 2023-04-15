Red Sox’s Zack Kelly Provides Latest Update On Elbow Injury

Zack Kelly suffered a scary injury during the Red Sox’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays that left him emotional as he walked off the field.

The Boston pitcher was placed on the injured list with what the Red Sox called elbow inflammation and was scheduled to get imaging done Friday when they flew back home. Kelly, much like many Red Sox fans, feared the worst given how he reacted coming off the mound.

But the imaging showed no structural damage to the UCL, but Kelly still is feeling a lot of discomfort.

“Everything apparently looks all right, but I’m not feeling like how the MRI showed,” Kelly told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “They said the ligament looks intact, which is good, but they can’t explain why it still hurts so bad. I’m good with whatever (the issue is). I just want to know.”

Speier noted Kelly will have a second opinion next week.

The right-hander sent a message to Red Sox Nation thanking fans for their support.

Just wanted to say thank you to everyone for the kind words and support over the last few days. Can?t wait to get back under the lights at Fenway soon! #DirtyWater — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) April 15, 2023

Kelly has pitched well for the Red Sox early on in the 2023 season, striking out six across 7 1/3 innings pitched with a 3.68 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020.