Rob Gronkowski Believes Lamar Jackson Won’t Land With Patriots For This Main Reason

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t see Lamar Jackson trading a Ravens uniform for Patriots threads.

That’s something the star quarterback himself wants, according to Robert Kraft’s good friend, Meek Mill. And New England might be on the prowl for a new starting signal-caller, as Bill Belichick and company reportedly have looked into trading Mac Jones this offseason.

Purely from a fit perspective, Gronk believes a Jackson-Patriots marriage could work. But there’s one main reason why the future Hall of Fame tight end thinks the 2019 NFL MVP won’t end up in Foxboro.

“I think he would be a good fit, in a way. At the same time, I don’t think he would be a good fit. It kind of goes both ways,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on Tuesday’s “Up & Adams” episode. “I feel like Coach Belichick always kind of dreamed of a quarterback — not just a pocket passer, but a Lamar Jackson-type. The one that can run the ball as well. I just feel like he likes those types of quarterbacks from all the times he talked about them in meetings and stuff when we were going against them.

“So, that’s why it would be a good fit. It wouldn’t be a good fit at the same time because he has to pay him $50-plus million and he’s not paying $50-plus million for a quarterback. So therefore it’s not a good fit off the bat because of that reason. So, I don’t think that’s going to go down at all.”

Gronkowski probably is right, as a series of plugged-in reporters all claim the Patriots aren’t gearing up for a Jackson pursuit. As for Jones, Gronk believes the recent trade chatter is nothing more than “fake news.”

Still, plenty of uncertainty hovers over New England’s quarterback situation.