Scott Zolak Hearing Rumblings Of Patriots’ Interest In This Blue-Chip Prospect

Blue-chip running back Bijan Robinson continues to be linked to the New England Patriots.
The Texas product, who is viewed as one of the top talents entering the 2023 NFL Draft, has been included in Patriots-related speculation for much of the last month. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe previously reported the Patriots are “absolutely intrigued” by Robinson while ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday questioned if New England would draft Robinson, should he still be available at No. 14 overall.
Well, New England fans now can add Scott Zolak to the list of well-connected media personalities speaking about Robinson and the Patriots.
“Hearing he’s a special player, a special third-down back, something you don’t have right now. A playmaker, so to speak,” Zolak shared during Monday’s episode of the “Zolak & Bertrand Show” on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I don’t know a lot about him, I don’t watch a lot of Texas football, but hearing some rumblings here and there.”
Robinson is one of the more intriguing cases entering Thursday’s first round. While he’s believed to be a top talent by just about everyone — ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay and NFL Media lead draft analyst Eric Edholm each view Robinson as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class — the running back position continues to be devalued. It’s caused many to question whether Robinson could slip down the board despite the fact he’s one of this year’s true blue-chip prospects.
It’s why Zolak, specifically, indicated he wouldn’t want the Patriots to select Robinson.
“He catches the ball very well coming out of the backfield. My only argument is, and it’s the biggest argument, where was James White drafted?” Zolak said in reference to New England’s 2014 fourth-round selection. “I’m not saying draft the guy, but I’m just telling you, (I?m) starting to hear stuff.”
For what it’s worth, Zolak doesn’t seem to believe the Patriots will draft Robinson at No. 14 overall. The Patriots’ color commentator and radio host actually doesn’t think New England will draft anyone with that pick.
“I think this is exactly the Will Levis situation where this guy and Will Levis could be there at 14, and there’s some crazy team that wants to draft a running back in the middle of the first round, meaning 15 or higher. Or wants to take a chance on Levis, and they’re going to pick up the phone and trade back,” Zolak said. “I got them trading out Friday night. … I am preparing for that.”
FanDuel Sportsbook has Robinson’s projected draft position currently at over/under 12.5. The Patriots are 18-1 to draft Robinson and 20-1 to draft any running back with their first pick — some enticing bets with value given all the Robinson-related speculation.
The 2023 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with the No. 14 overall pick expected to be made at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET, per Reiss.