Should Celtics Consider Christian Wood After Reported Fallout With Mavs?

The Boston Celtics might have another chance to add former trade target Christian Wood this upcoming offseason.
Wood, who the C’s attempted to acquire in 2020 in a rejected trade offer made to the Detroit Pistons, just finished off year one as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. However, it would appear as though Wood will be one and done in Dallas, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, who suggested that the Mavericks won’t be interested in retaining the 27-year-old.
“(The) sense is that the free agent-to-be will not be asked back after a Wood contract extension was raised as a possibility before the (Kyrie) Irving trade,” Stein wrote Sunday.
Dallas acquired Irving to conclude his fallout with the Brooklyn Nets back in February. Around the same time, Wood was reportedly placed on the trade block. The Mavericks then proceeded to go 8-12 with Irving — who didn’t play during the team’s do-or-die contest for a Play-In Tournament spot Friday night — and missed the playoffs via a 115-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Now with Wood’s time in Dallas seemingly over, the question presents itself as it pertains to the Celtics.
Should Boston consider adding Wood this upcoming offseason?
As previously noted, the Celtics expressed a hefty amount of interest in Wood just three years ago. Granted, Boston’s roster was less refined at the time. The C’s were still struggling to mesh veterans Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker alongside their young up-and-comers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — all while undergoing constant playoff struggles.
Now, with a new-look roster, depth and NBA Finals-experienced Tatum and Brown duo, perhaps Wood should be considered.
The Celtics need to prepare to pair Robert Williams III with a more fresh, athletic and younger big than Al Horford, who turns 37 years old on June 3. Then there’s the looming chance of Malcolm Brogdon departing in search of a starter’s role elsewhere, along with a payday, which would be understandable.
Therefore, adding Woods as a complimentary piece to play with Williams, allowing Horford’s legs to rest. Throughout the regular season, Horford showed an ability to play more of an outside shooting role. He knocked down 44.6% of 3-point attempts while shooting 5.2 per contest. At times, reverting back to his inside playstyle, Horford appeared worn out.
Meanwhile, Woods — while not his prime Houston Rockets form — averaged 16.6 points with 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 67 games played for the Mavericks. Those numbers came in just 50 contests off the bench, further proving Wood’s capability of remaining effective in a reserve role.
But, like all sports, it’ll come down to the money.
Woods is fresh off his three-year, $41 million deal, which he initially signed with the Rockets.
Nevertheless, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has a lot to consider following the end of the season.