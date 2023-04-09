Should Celtics Consider Christian Wood After Reported Fallout With Mavs?

The Boston Celtics might have another chance to add former trade target Christian Wood this upcoming offseason.

Wood, who the C’s attempted to acquire in 2020 in a rejected trade offer made to the Detroit Pistons, just finished off year one as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. However, it would appear as though Wood will be one and done in Dallas, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, who suggested that the Mavericks won’t be interested in retaining the 27-year-old.

“(The) sense is that the free agent-to-be will not be asked back after a Wood contract extension was raised as a possibility before the (Kyrie) Irving trade,” Stein wrote Sunday.

Dallas acquired Irving to conclude his fallout with the Brooklyn Nets back in February. Around the same time, Wood was reportedly placed on the trade block. The Mavericks then proceeded to go 8-12 with Irving — who didn’t play during the team’s do-or-die contest for a Play-In Tournament spot Friday night — and missed the playoffs via a 115-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Now with Wood’s time in Dallas seemingly over, the question presents itself as it pertains to the Celtics.

Should Boston consider adding Wood this upcoming offseason?

As previously noted, the Celtics expressed a hefty amount of interest in Wood just three years ago. Granted, Boston’s roster was less refined at the time. The C’s were still struggling to mesh veterans Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker alongside their young up-and-comers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — all while undergoing constant playoff struggles.