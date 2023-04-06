Stanley Cup Champion Credits Don Sweeney With Bruins Success

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are wrapping up their historical NHL season and getting ready for the postseason.

Even with all the records they have captured this season, the ultimate goal is winning the Stanley Cup, and former Bruin Shawn McEachern credits Boston GM Don Sweeney for putting the Black and Gold in the position to win.

“It seems to me, by the numbers, they may be the best Bruins team they’ve ever had,” McEachern told Sue O’Connell of GBH News on Monday. “… I mean, they’ve hit on every player. Don Sweeney’s hit on every player he’s picked up.”

McEachern, who played for Boston in 1995-96 and again in 2005-06, talked about how the team is playing at the top of their game and is tough to beat.

“You look at David Pastrnak with 56 goals. I mean, he’s got a chance to put up 60 goals. I don’t know who the last Bruin to do that was,” McEachern said. “He might be the best player, one of the best players in the NHL right now.”

The former winger won a Stanley Cup in 1992 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and noted that the sport has evolved since he played in the 1990s.

“I think also the NHL has maybe taken more of the violence out of the game,” he said. “A lot of fans enjoyed it that way back in the day, but now they allow the skill players to be skillful. … They’re allowing the best players in the world to really show what they can do, and the product has been great.