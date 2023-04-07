Taylor Hall Gained New Appreciation For NESN’s Andy Brickley During Injury

Taylor Hall made the most of being sidelined since February, and that included watching Bruins games on television.

Hall, like many other Boston fans, listened to the NESN broadcast when he couldn’t be with his team, taking in the commentary from Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. With the forward having plenty of time to watch games while he recovered, he took a lot of what heard in, and had one major takeaway from his time watching on TV.

“I’ve been really impressed with Brick, not just with the analysis but also the added color be brings,” Hall told The Athletic. “He does a really good job of telling you what just happened from the perspective of what the players on the ice saw. I’ll watch games on TV sometimes and think to myself, ‘OK, that commentator was way off with what he just said.’ I’m thinking, ‘No, that’s not what happened.’ Brick’s always spot on when he explains what just happened.”

Brickley brings a unique commentary to the NESN booth for the Bruins. As The Athletic points out, not only did Brick play 11 NHL seasons, he recovered from “10 major surgical procedures,” so he’s able to bring a unique perspective to the audience about on recoveries, bounce-backs and returning from an injury.

Hall soon will trade watching the Bruins for playing for them. He’s been practicing in a regular sweater for the first time since his injury, and is getting closer to a return before the regular season comes to an end.

Once he does hit the ice, we’re sure Brickley will have some great insight on Hall’s first game or two back.

The Bruins return to action Saturday night when they host the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.