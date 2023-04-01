Thanasis Antetokounmpo Suspended For Headbutting Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin will get the last laugh after all.
The NBA on Saturday announced Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game after headbutting Griffin during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
Antetokounmpo couldn’t keep his emotions in check during a stoppage in play in the fourth quarter when he headbutted Griffin with under two minutes left in the game.
Griffin laughed it off and pretended to try on Jaylen Brown’s facemask after the incident happened, so it clearly didn’t get to Griffin.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla thought his player handled the situation well after all was said and done.
Griffin found himself in familiar territory again when Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn grabbed at Griffin’s jersey after being called for an offensive foul after Griffin knocked the ball from his hands. Marcus Smart had to separate the two before the Celtics closed out another win.
The Celtics return to action Tuesday when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.