Thanasis Antetokounmpo Suspended For Headbutting Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin will get the last laugh after all.

The NBA on Saturday announced Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game after headbutting Griffin during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo couldn’t keep his emotions in check during a stoppage in play in the fourth quarter when he headbutted Griffin with under two minutes left in the game.

Thanasis ejected after head-butting Blake Griffin ? pic.twitter.com/gaQSIiFX59 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2023

Griffin laughed it off and pretended to try on Jaylen Brown’s facemask after the incident happened, so it clearly didn’t get to Griffin.

Jaylen Brown has the assist for Blake Griffin after he was headbutted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo ?



Mask, anyone?



? @NBCSCelticspic.twitter.com/v5v9WdR8Oa — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 31, 2023

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla thought his player handled the situation well after all was said and done.