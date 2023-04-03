Top NBA Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama Throws Down Insane Dunk

Given their propensity for trading away picks, Boston Celtics fans likely aren’t paying too much attention to the NBA Draft.

In case you’re unaware, here’s a look at the man who will become the No. 1 pick in June.

Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 prospect out of France, has been the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for years now. The 19-year-old has only served to solidify that position throughout his last couple of seasons in the Betclic Élite league.

His latest highlight, well, just look for yourself.

Putback dunk off his own stepback 3 ? https://t.co/ARkuLYGsAI pic.twitter.com/fXgjzrIAmO — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

Yes, you just saw a 19-year-old miss a three-point attempt and follow it up with a putback slam. On the same play!

Outside of his 21.5 point, 9.5 rebound and 3.2 block per game averages, this type of play is what has made him so desirable to NBA teams, with the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs best positioned to win the NBA Draft Lottery and come away with the No. 1 pick.