Twitter Roasts Referees In Women’s NCAA Tournament Title Game

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament National Championship played host to some of the sports’ greatest athletes and personalities.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is as controversial a figure as the sport knows. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese are some of the best players in the history of the sport. Yet, all people could talk about at the end an incredible tournament was the referees.
Clark and Reese both found themselves in early foul trouble as suspect calls and a ludicrous technical foul made sure both teams spent the majority of the first 20 minutes at the charity stripe.
The entire ordeal brought out quite the reaction on social media.
Despite the suspect officiating, the Tigers came away with a 102-85 victory over Clark and the Hawkeyes to win the National Championship.