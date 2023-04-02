Twitter Roasts Referees In Women’s NCAA Tournament Title Game

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament National Championship played host to some of the sports’ greatest athletes and personalities.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is as controversial a figure as the sport knows. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese are some of the best players in the history of the sport. Yet, all people could talk about at the end an incredible tournament was the referees.

Clark and Reese both found themselves in early foul trouble as suspect calls and a ludicrous technical foul made sure both teams spent the majority of the first 20 minutes at the charity stripe.

The entire ordeal brought out quite the reaction on social media.

Everything you think about men?s officiating?. And it is 10x better than the women?s game. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 2, 2023

Hope these officials never get another game in their lifetime.



Opportunity to grow the game to levels like it's never seen, break TV records and the entire conversation is about officiating.



Hope there's an investigation after this game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) April 2, 2023

LSU's players have been phenomenal today, and it's a shame that the officiating has and will continue to overshadow that. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 2, 2023

Rarely does anyone on Twitter agree. But EVERYONE on the ole timeline agrees about this officiating right now ? — Meghan McKeown (@MeghanMcKeown_) April 2, 2023

LSU/Iowa Refs before the game pic.twitter.com/LmXii9rWvD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2023

Always a good sign pic.twitter.com/J0NNRwhEwj — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 2, 2023

Despite the suspect officiating, the Tigers came away with a 102-85 victory over Clark and the Hawkeyes to win the National Championship.