Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Reportedly Finds New NFL Home

The NFL career of Eric Rowe, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, reportedly is headed for a new stop in 2023.

The veteran defensive back spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after a three-year run with the Patriots, but agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Rowe was a mainstay in Miami’s secondary during his tenure with the Dolphins, playing in 63 games — he started 39 of them — as he transitioned into more of a role as a safety.

The Panthers will be the fourth team for the 30-year-old Rowe in his career. The 2015 second-round pick out of Utah got his start with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Patriots just prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Rowe will look to provide safety depth for the Panthers, who were near the bottom-third in the league in allowing 227.5 pass yards per game last season. Rowe is in search of a somewhat revitalization of his career as he hasn’t recorded an interception the last two seasons, but did tally 56 tackles a season ago. He undoubtedly will bring experience to a young team, though.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back played 21 games with the Patriots and appeared in six more games in the postseason with New England, including making four tackles in New England’s epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He was also part of the defensive debacle in Super Bowl LII, when he played 95% of the defensive snaps and the Patriots allowed 41 points to the Eagles. Rowe was on injured reserve when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams for a Super Bowl title the following year.