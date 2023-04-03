Tyreek Hill Had Desire To Join This AFC Team Before Trade To Dolphins

Tyreek Hill seemingly let a little-known factoid slip while recently speaking with football fans at an event where he signed jerseys.

The Dolphins wideout, who was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami last March, told a fan he tried to join the Cleveland Browns prior to being traded.

“They should have paid me, bro,” Hill said in the video, per ESPN. “I tried to go to Cleveland.”

Tyreek Hill told a fan he tried to join the Browns.



Hill ultimately was traded to the Dolphins for a draft-heavy haul of five picks including a 2022 first-rounder, second-rounder as well as picks in the fourth and sixth rounds. Miami then signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension to, at the time, make him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Hill, however, has fit in just fine with the Dolphins. He earned his fourth First Team All-Pro honor during the 2022 campaign after he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Browns instead traded for another receiver in Amari Cooper shortly before Hill was sent to the Dolphins. And Cleveland didn’t need to part with nearly the amount of draft capital as Miami in order to acquire Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.