Watch Adam Duvall Belt First Home Run With Red Sox

Many believed that the powerful swing of Boston Red Sox newcomer Adam Duvall would play out well at Fenway Park.

Well, that proved to be true Saturday in just the second game of the Major League Baseball season.

The right-handed hitting Duvall crushed his first home run in a Red Sox uniform when he sent a pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer in the bottom of the third inning over the Green Monster for a two-run blast.

You can watch Duvall’s home run, which traveled 414 feet, right here:

Welcome to Fenway, Adam.

Welcome to Fenway, Adam.

We think you're gonna like it here.

Duvall’s round-tripper was a part of four-run third inning for the Red Sox and at the time helped trim what was a six-run deficit to 7-5.

Duvall, who is batting fifth in the Red Sox lineup and is just two years removed for a 38-home run campaign, showed his power in his first at-bat, too, when he belted a triple into the right-center field gap.