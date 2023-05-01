Watch David Pastrnak Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Panthers

BOSTON — The Bruins scored three goals to take the lead in the decisive Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

David Pastrnak gave Boston their first lead of the game at 4:11 of the third period.

Pastrnak scored his fifth goal of the series when he collected the puck in stride from Brandon Carlo.

E L E C T R I C pic.twitter.com/BWueaMJxi7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2023

Special teams came up big for Boston as David Krejci got the Bruins on the board in the second with his first goal of the postseason bringing the Bruins within one. Tyler Bertuzzi drew a penalty in the waning moments of the middle frame, but Boston was unable to capitalize before the period ended.

With 1:15 remaining on the man advantage, Bertuzzi notched his fifth goal of the season, tying the game just 55 seconds into the third period.

In a do-or-die position, the B’s are pulling out all the stops in a timely fashion in order to keep their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive.