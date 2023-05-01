Watch David Pastrnak Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Panthers

The Bruins lead the Panthers in Game 7

by

45 minutes ago

BOSTON — The Bruins scored three goals to take the lead in the decisive Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

David Pastrnak gave Boston their first lead of the game at 4:11 of the third period.

Pastrnak scored his fifth goal of the series when he collected the puck in stride from Brandon Carlo.

Special teams came up big for Boston as David Krejci got the Bruins on the board in the second with his first goal of the postseason bringing the Bruins within one. Tyler Bertuzzi drew a penalty in the waning moments of the middle frame, but Boston was unable to capitalize before the period ended.

With 1:15 remaining on the man advantage, Bertuzzi notched his fifth goal of the season, tying the game just 55 seconds into the third period.

In a do-or-die position, the B’s are pulling out all the stops in a timely fashion in order to keep their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive.

More NHL:

Watch David Pastrnak Give Bruins Lead In Game 7 Vs. Panthers
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Considers Quality Outings ‘Building Blocks’
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Connor Wong
Next Article

Alex Verdugo Feels Red Sox Are ‘Clicking’ After Win Vs. Guardians

Picked For You

Related