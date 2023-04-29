Watch David Pastrnak’s Circus Goal On Bruins’ Power Play

David Pastrnak didn’t have a shot. His back was to the net, but the Bruins forward took the chance and tied the game for Boston.

Pastrnak took the pass from Brad Marchand and, without a clear path to the net, put the puck between his legs on the backhand and beat Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for Boston’s second power-play goal of the night.

The Bruins thought they took the lead for the first time just a few minutes later when Brandon Carlo beat Bobrovsky, but the goal was disallowed for a hand pass. Florida took the 3-2 just minutes later.

The Bruins are looking to close out the best-of-game series and send the Panthers home for the summer.