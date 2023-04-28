Patriots Give Behind-The-Scenes Look At Christian Gonzalez Draft Pick

Ever wonder how things look and sound inside the Patriots’ NFL draft war room? Well, now you can get an inside look.

New England on Friday morning shared a behind-the-scenes video of the moments leading up to its drafting of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The clip includes internal discussions about trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move down in the first round, as well as Bill Belichick’s call to Gonzalez after the pick was made.

Take a look:

The trade and the pick that made @chrisgonzo28 a Patriot.



Inside the #PatsDraft room during the first round. pic.twitter.com/Q8vwdlAApq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2023

Here’s everyone we spotted inside the Patriots war room:

— Bill Belichick (head coach)

— Robert Kraft (owner)

— Matt Groh (director of player personnel)

— Eliot Wolf (director of scouting)

— Camren Williams (director of college scouting)

— Steve Cargile (director of pro scouting)

— Evan Rothstein (offensive assistant/analytics guru)

