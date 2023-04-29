Watch Red Sox Walk Off Guardians In Funky Game At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians boast two of the best closers in Major League Baseball.

Naturally, the Red Sox were able to grab a win Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park despite off the back of two blown saves.

Kenley Jansen came on in the ninth inning, hoping to secure his seventh save of the season. Instead, the Guardians nabbed him for three hits and tied the game to secure a five-run comeback to tie the ballgame and send things into extra innings. Cleveland kept its momentum rolling in the extra frame, adding a run and turning things over to All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase.

He didn’t fare any better than Jansen.

Clase immediately allowed the Red Sox to tie the game with a Christian Arroyo single, before a sacrifice bunt and passed ball got the 27-year-old down to third base.

In stepped Alex Verdugo, who played the hero once again.

Though it was an ugly game, with the Red Sox bullpen combining to allow five earned runs in five innings pitched, the Red Sox were able to come away with the victory. They will look to capture a series victory Sunday, with first pitch on NESN set for 1:05 p.m. ET.