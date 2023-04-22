Watch Taylor Hall Get Bruins On Board Vs. Panthers In Game 3

The Bruins knew they needed to be better after dropping Game 2 to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, and missing their top two centers is not an ideal way to start the game, but Boston took the early lead just 2:26 into the opening frame in Game 3.
Dmitry Orlov collected the puck and hit Taylor Hall with a perfect pass entering the offensive zone. Hall skated in 1-on-3 and beat Alex Lyon for the 1-0 lead.
The goal is Hall’s second of the playoffs, and Orlov earned his third assist.
While Patrice Bergeron did not make the trip to Florida with the team, Boston announced just minutes before puck drop that David Krejci would be a late scratch with an upper-body injury.
The Bruins and Panthers entered tied at one game apiece in the best-of-seven first-round series. You can watch the Bruins look to regain control of the series with a win Friday night live on NESN.