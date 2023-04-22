Watch Taylor Hall Get Bruins On Board Vs. Panthers In Game 3

The Bruins knew they needed to be better after dropping Game 2 to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, and missing their top two centers is not an ideal way to start the game, but Boston took the early lead just 2:26 into the opening frame in Game 3.

Dmitry Orlov collected the puck and hit Taylor Hall with a perfect pass entering the offensive zone. Hall skated in 1-on-3 and beat Alex Lyon for the 1-0 lead.

The goal is Hall’s second of the playoffs, and Orlov earned his third assist.

Hallsy off the hop. pic.twitter.com/dUdgZrnlaQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2023

While Patrice Bergeron did not make the trip to Florida with the team, Boston announced just minutes before puck drop that David Krejci would be a late scratch with an upper-body injury.

The Bruins and Panthers entered tied at one game apiece in the best-of-seven first-round series. You can watch the Bruins look to regain control of the series with a win Friday night live on NESN.