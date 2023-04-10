What David Pastrnak Told Bruins After Record-Setting Win

The Bruins forced an alteration to the NHL record book Sunday night in Philadelphia.

By notching a 5-3 win over the Flyers, Boston set a new mark for the most wins ever in a single NHL season. The victory on the second leg of a back-to-back was win No. 63 for the Bruins, who still have two games left on their regular-season schedule.

The game puck went to David Pastrnak, a deserving recipient after netting a hat trick at Wells Faro Center. Pastrnak earned the spotlight, but he focused on the team and its ultimate goal as he addressed the club in the dressing room.

“Very special win, boys,” Pastrnak told the Bruins, as seen in a clip from the upcoming “Behind The B” episode. “Hey, we’re in the books now forever. I want everybody to recognize how special this is. We stay and keep getting better for next week, right?”

Sunday night’s game also was very special for Pastrnak on a personal level. The All-Star winger reached 60 goals on the season with his three tallies in Philly, as well as 300 for his career.

Pastrnak and company will put the finishing touches on their historic regular season this week before moving on to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Next on the docket is a Tuesday night matchup with the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, which NESN will cover in full beginning at 6 p.m. ET.