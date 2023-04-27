What Lamar Jackson Reportedly Will Earn In Guarantees; Where It Ranks

While making the initial announcement that he signed a five-year extension, Lamar Jackson expressed how there was a lot of “he say, she say” conversations going on regarding his situation with the Baltimore Ravens, which is accurate. And among the most speculated narratives was that Jackson was looking for a deal that would compete with only Deshaun Watson in terms of guaranteed money.

Well, it seems that either was not the case or that Jackson backed off in his desire.

Jackson reportedly will earn $260 million over the life of the five-year deal with $185 million of that guaranteed, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the guaranteed sum after NFL reporter Josina Anderson was the first to have the number.

It ranks Jackson second among quarterbacks in guaranteed money, according to Over The Cap. Jackson also ranks second behind only Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) in regards to total value.

While Jackson’s guaranteed money ranks slightly higher than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who recently agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with $179.3 million guaranteed, it’s much closer to that ballpark with Hurts, Russell Wilson ($165 million guaranteed) and Kyler Murray ($160 million guaranteed). All of those aforementioned names rank well behind Watson, who received a mind-blowing $230 million guaranteed from the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

In total value, Jackson sits just above Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen ($258 million), Hurts, Wilson ($245 million) and Murray ($230.5 million).