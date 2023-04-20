What Was Message In Bruins’ Room After Game 2? Charlie McAvoy Explains

The Boston Bruins are well-aware they haven’t played their best hockey to start their best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

But those representing the Black and Gold certainly are not sounding the alarms after Wednesday night’s Game 2 loss at TD Garden, either.

Bruins’ top defenseman Charlie McAvoy confirmed just that when asked about the message in the dressing room after Florida evened the series 1-1 with a convincing 6-3 road win.

“It’s next. It’s next. That’s it,” McAvoy told reporters Wednesday night, per the team. “It’s playoff hockey. It’s 1-1. We’re going down there, everything is in front of us and we know we haven’t played our best hockey yet. There’s ups and downs, this whole thing is a roller coaster. So you got to keep two feet on the ground, never too high, never too low.”

Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who was arguably Boston’s best player Wednesday, shared much of the same.

“We have to make sure that we bring our best next game,” Marchand told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “It’s one day at a time in playoffs. You can’t look at tonight — it doesn’t matter if we lost 10-0 or we lost in overtime. A loss is a loss, a win is a win. We move on. We’ll forget about this one now and start regrouping and see where we can improve.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hinted that Boston’s Game 3 roster could feature some lineup changes, though he didn’t cite any specific tweaks Thursday morning when he met with reporters. The status of captain Patrice Bergeron remains unknown.