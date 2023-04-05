What Yodny Cajuste Contract News Means For Patriots’ O-Line

Yodny Cajuste signed his restricted free agent tender from the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

For the offensive tackle, that means he’s now under contract on a one-year deal worth $2.743 million, setting him up to compete for a roster spot this spring and summer. Cajuste will need to earn that spot, however, as RFA tenders include no guaranteed money.

That means the Patriots, who need much stronger tackle play than they received last season, can cut or trade Cajuste at any point without incurring any salary cap-related penalties.

Cajuste rejoins a position group that underwent a noticeable makeover during NFL free agency and could change more depending on how the Patriots approach the 2023 NFL Draft. Trent Brown, Conor McDermott and redshirted 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber are back from last season, but New England added veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, who signed one- and two-year deals, respectively, last month.

Reiff and Brown currently project as the starters, though with both having experience at right and left tackle, it’s unclear which side each will play. The terms of Anderson’s contract should lock him into a roster spot, with him and McDermott competing for the top backup job.

Cajuste still projects as a roster long shot. He’s started just five games since the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2019, and the team favored McDermott down the stretch last season, starting him at right tackle over Cajuste for the final six games. Stueber is a wild card after missing his entire rookie season with an injury.

Brown’s situation will be worth monitoring, as the Patriots can clear $8 million in salary cap space by cutting him or $11 million by trading him. The former would leave behind $4.25 million in dead money; the latter $1.25 million.