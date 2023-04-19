When Red Sox 2013 World Series Champions Knew Title Was Attainable

Despite coming off a campaign in which they finished fifth in the American League East, members of the Boston Red Sox 2013 World Series team knew early on they could not only bounce back in a big way, but ultimately compete for the organization’s third title in less than a decade.

And it was because of the talent on the roster, both the new additions and franchise cornerstones like Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, as well as the mindset the group possessed.

When the Red Sox honored the 2013 World Series champions at Fenway Park over the weekend, in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of that team, Pedroia was among those who reflected on the moment he knew Boston was capable of doing so.

“When we got to spring training, the attention to detail in all the drills,” Pedroia told NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Lou Merloni during the broadcast. “The goal that we set right away was that we were here to win the World Series and everyone prepared that way.”

"The goal we set from right away is 'we're here to win a World Series.'"



Jonny Gomes, who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent in Dec. 2012, pointed to spring training, as well. Gomes, who played in the outfield as was used as the designated hitter, remembered looking around the diamond and brainstorming of Boston’s potential under manager John Farrell.

“I’m not like the expert, right? But I mean Game 1, I’m in left and I got out Ells (Jacoby Ellsbury) to my right, I got (Shane) Victorino, who?s a Gold Glove center fielder in right and then I got (Mike) Napoli, Petey (Pedroia), Stephen Drew, Will Middlebrooks, and then I got (John) Lester, David Ross and Salty (Jarrod Saltalamacchia),” Gomes told reporters, as seen on NESN. “Like, we’re good. We are really good.