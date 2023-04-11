Who CT Sun Selected With Two Picks In 2023 WNBA Draft

After falling short last season in the WNBA Finals, the Connecticut Sun used Monday night’s draft to add players with championship pedigree.

The Sun didn’t have a first-round pick since they traded it this offseason to acquire Tiffany Hayes, but used a second-rounder on LSU guard Alexis Morris, who is fresh off winning a national title with LSU, and then in the third round selected Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel, who helped the Cardinal to the crown in 2021.

Morris notched All-SEC First Team honors this past season with the Tigers when she totaled a career-best 15.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. In the NCAA championship win over Iowa, the 5-foot-6 point guard poured in 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting while dishing out nine assists.

“We are very excited to get a first-round talent in the second round,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in a statement. “We look forward to having Alexis come to camp and show us why she’s a champion.”

Prechtel did a ton of winning over her four-year career with Stanford. To go with the national title, she also helped the Cardinal secure three Pac-12 regular season crowns.

The 6-foot-5 forward saw her playing time diminish over the course of her tenure with Stanford as she averaged just 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this past season. Prechtel is known for her ability to shoot beyond the arc as she knocked down 37.1% of her long-range attempts as a sophomore.

“Ashten is a player we have had our eye on for a long time,” Taylor said in a statement. “We are happy that we were able to add a big that can shoot the ball from the perimeter and give us versatility in the post.”