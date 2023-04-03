Why Aaron Boone Called Giancarlo Stanton ‘Weird’ During Yankees’ Shutout Win

Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday reminded the baseball world that he’s in a different class of slugging.

Stanton launched a tape-measure shot in New York’s 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. The five-time All-Star’s colossal two-run home run to center field traveled 485 feet, which marked Stanton’s second-longest homer since Statcast started tracking round-tripper distance in 2015.

While Stanton was showered with conventional applause by Yankees fans as he rounded the bases, his manager went a little bit against the grain with his praise for the veteran bopper.

“Yeah, G is weird,” Aaron Boone told reporters after New York’s series win, per the Associated Press. “Every time he comes in after one of those, I just tell him, ‘You’re weird. You’re different.'”

The Yankees clubbed seven home runs across three games against the Giants, tied for the most in Major League Baseball over the first weekend of the 2023 season. Stanton and fellow superstar slugger Aaron Judge clobbered two apiece, while Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres and Kyle Higashioka also put one over the fence.

New York owns a 2-1 record going into its second series of the campaign. The Yankees will open a three-game set with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in the Bronx.