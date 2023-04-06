Why LSU Rejected Visit From Jill Biden Before National Title Game

Angel Reese did not accept Jill Biden’s explanation for her unorthodox White House visit proposal for the best teams in women’s college basketball.

And as it turns out, that wasn’t the first time the First Lady was rejected by LSU in recent days.

Days after helping the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Reese appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and opened up about Biden’s idea to host LSU and Iowa for a celebration in the nation’s capital. The Tigers forward went on to reveal Mrs. Biden, who was in Dallas for Sunday’s championship game, wanted to speak to LSU in its locker room before tip-off at American Airlines Center.

“We said we didn’t want to,” Reese said, as transcribed by USA Today. “I think Joe Biden put somebody else to win the national championship. He didn’t even put us on his bracket, getting out of Baton Rouge, so I was like, ‘Bet. bet.’ I think he said we were going to lose to Michigan (in the second round) or something.”

Mrs. Biden, through press secretary Vanessa Valdivia, walked back her joint-visit idea Tuesday, explaining the original proposal was suggested in an effort to “applaud the historic game and all women athletes.” A day prior to the retraction, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark voiced her opinion that Reese and company should visit the White House on their own.

But the Tigers clearly were perturbed by Mrs. Biden’s initial stance, so time will tell if LSU accepts the invitation.