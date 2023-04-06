Why Malcolm Brogdon Thinks Playing For Celtics Fits Him ‘Perfectly’

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have known for quite some time they’ll be back in the NBA playoffs.

While the core of the team is used to making runs at an NBA title, it’s something Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon hasn’t experienced the last couple of seasons when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

And Brogdon couldn’t be happier to have that opportunity again now in Boston.

“That’s everything to me,” Brogdon said following Boston’s 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at TD Garden that locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the Celtics.

It’s been an excellent marriage between Brogdon and the Celtics since acquiring the veteran guard, who had his say in coming to Boston, via an offseason trade. Despite being a full-time starter for the last four seasons, Brogdon put the team above himself and accepted a role off the bench. He’s flourished in that capacity to the point that he’s earned serious consideration to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

But Brogdon isn’t focused on that accolade. Instead, his attention is on helping the team to victories and craving the chance to do so in the postseason in an effort to raise Banner 18.

“I want to win,” Brogdon said. “The last few seasons for me were rough not being able to win. I’m a winner. I feel like I’ve been known as a winner. I want to be known as a winner when I’m done playing in this league. And I want to win at the highest level and that’s winning a championship. So, being in Boston, being a Celtic fits me perfectly.”